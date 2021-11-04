10 Quotes To Celebrate International Stout Day 2021.

Every year on the first Thursday in November, International Stout Day is observed. This year’s date is November 4th.

In the 1700s, porters were refined into stouts, which have since become one of the most popular beers in many nations.

Erin Peters, dubbed The Beer Goddess, invented International Stout Day. While there is no formal festival to commemorate this, the best way to commemorate it is to raise a glass of stout with your friends or family.

To commemorate this day, here are some beer quotations from AZ Quotes:

“They went with ‘beer as soda pop.'” ‘Beer as wine,’ say craft brewers. Michael Jackson is one of the most famous people in the world. 2. “A beer doesn’t have to be difficult to obtain, but darned if it doesn’t improve the flavor of everything.” Patrick Dawson is a writer and a musician. 3. “Beer calms the temper, cheers the spirit, and promotes health when used in moderation.” – Thomas Jefferson 4. “He is a wise man who invented beer,” says the narrator. 5. Plato “Beer came into being as a result of man’s labour and God’s love.” – Metz’s Saint Arnold6 “Beer softens the temper, cheers the spirit, and promotes health when consumed in moderation.” – Jefferson, Thomas 7. “Something severely impacts enormous numbers of guys who follow the lead of those who do not believe in men, and beer,” says the author. Walt Whitman (Walt Whitman) 8. “Beer is the best darn drink in the world,” says the narrator. – Actor Jack Nicholson 9. “The cold, bitter beer tastes delicious in my throat, and the three boys, the drink, and the odd freedom of the setting make me want to laugh forever.” So I giggle, and my lipstick leaves a red smear on top of the beer can in the shape of a bloody crescent moon. I appear to be in wonderful health, flushed and bright-eyed, with a nice tan and an excellent fever.” – “The Journals of Sylvia Plath” by Sylvia Plath10. “It’s simple to drink beer. It’s simple to clean your hotel room. But, as a Christian, that’s a difficult decision to make. That is an act of defiance.” Alice Cooper’s quote