10 Quotes About Independent Working Environments for International Coworking Day 2021.

Every year on August 9, International Coworking Day is observed to commemorate the influence of the coworking movement. It also honors those who work for various businesses yet come together in the same space to promote a healthy environment.

Crew Collective Café in Montreal, The Work Project in Hong Kong, Patchwork in Paris, and Dojo in Bali are among the greatest coworking spaces in the world, according to the National Day Calendar.

Coworking opens up a broader range of networking possibilities. It also promotes productivity, increases creativity, and provides more flexibility. Coworking as a concept didn’t truly take off until 2005.

From CoolWork.io, we’ve gathered some quotes regarding self-sufficient and healthy working conditions.

“Create and maintain positive working connections with colleagues. You do not have to be friends, but you must be courteous.” Judy Smith (Judy Smith)

“We need to make work more human.” Goran Persson (Goran Persson)

“Growth is never the result of chance; it is the consequence of forces cooperating.” James Cash Penney (James Cash Penney)

“Getting together is the first step; staying together is development; and working together is success.” Henry Ford –

“We won’t be able to do everything we need to do unless we work together.” – Richardson, Bill “Working together to achieve wealth for all is what a sustainable world entails.” Jacqueline Novogratz (Jacqueline Novogratz)

“You can’t keep working together if you can’t communicate, no matter how successful you are.” – Cameron, Matt

“The coworking spirit enables you to locate teammates who are worth working with.” Cynthia Chiam (Cynthia Chiam)

“Until you attempt, you never know what you’re capable of.” Frederick Marryat (Frederick Marryat)

“I’ve realized that happiness is almost usually a result of hard work.” – Grayson, David