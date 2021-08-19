10 Photographer Inspirational Quotes for World Photography Day

Every year on August 19, World Photography Day is commemorated to honor the art and history of photography.

The daguerreotype, a photography method created by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce, was invented on this day in 1837. Since then, the event has been used to inspire individuals to take up photography as a pastime or as a profession.

Photographs are quite significant in our life. “A photograph has the capacity to capture a place; an experience; an idea; a moment in time,” according to the World Photography Day website.

“It is for this reason that a picture is said to be worth a thousand words. Photographs may convey a mood faster than words, and in some cases even more successfully. It goes on to suggest that a photograph can help the spectator perceive the world through the eyes of the photographer.

Let us look at some statements that can motivate every photographer, whether amateur or expert, to pick up their camera and capture any person, object, location, or event in front of them on World Photography Day. (Photo credit: Photography Spark)