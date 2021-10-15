10 Inspiring Quotes To Encourage People To Wash Their Hands Regularly On Global Handwashing Day

Every year on October 15, Global Handwashing Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the necessity of washing hands with soap to avoid becoming ill and transmitting germs to others.

Hand washing has become even more crucial in the current situation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed millions of people worldwide.

Germs that can make people sick spread when hands are not cleansed with soap, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, it’s critical to wash hands after using the restroom, preparing meals, eating, and sneezing or coughing.

“Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together,” this year’s theme, “calls for concerted action as we actively work for universal hand hygiene.”

Here are some motivational quotations to encourage people to wash their hands with warm water and soap on this special day. (Photo credit: Food Truck Empire)