10 Inspiring Quotes To Appreciate Educators on World Teachers’ Day 2021

World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on October 5 to honor individuals who help people learn and mold the brains of future generations. It is a time to honor educators all throughout the world.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) established the day in 1994. This year’s theme is “Teachers at the Center of Education Recovery.”

“We are not only honoring all teachers on World Teachers’ Day. We’re urging countries to invest in them and make them a priority in global education recovery efforts so that every student has access to a skilled and well-supported teacher. A statement on the UNESCO website reads, “Let us stand with our teachers!”

Here are a few statements from Brainy Quotes that recognize teachers’ contributions:

“To inspire joy in creative expression and knowledge is the highest art of the teacher.” — Einstein, Albert

2. “Teach the youngsters so that adults will not need to be taught.” ― President Abraham Lincoln

3. “I believe that education contributes more to our society’s future than any other single profession.” — Wooden, John

“Those who know, know.” Those who comprehend, teach.” Aristotle was a Greek philosopher who lived in the 4th century BC.

“Remember: a single book, a single pen, a single child, and a single teacher can change the world.”

Malala Yousafzai (Malala Yousafzai)

“The great teacher is the one in whose presence we become different individuals, not the one who provides the most facts.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson was a poet who lived in the United States.

“Teaching is a wonderful vocation that shapes a person’s character, caliber, and future. The greatest accolade for me will be if people remember me as a good teacher.” — Abdul Kalam, A. P. J.

“There are two kinds of teachers: the ones who stuff you up with so much quail shot that you can’t move, and the ones who give you a tiny prod behind the ear and make you fly.”

— Frost, Robert

“What I liked best about teaching — and what I still like best about teaching — is that you can connect with an individual or a group and see them reach their potential.” Mike Krzyzewski (Mike Krzyzewski)

10. “The mission of the modern educator is to irrigate deserts, not to tear down jungles.” C. S. Lewis, “The Chronicles of Narnia”