10 Inspiring Quotes for International Mountain Day 2021

The 11th of December is designated as International Mountain Day to recognize the impact of mountains on our lives, whether directly or indirectly. In the year 2003, this day was first observed.

According to the United Nations, the topic of this year’s International Mountain Day is “Sustainable Mountain Tourism.” Its purpose is to emphasize the importance of mountain tourism, as these geographical features annually attract 15 to 20% of global tourist.

Here are some mountain quotations, courtesy of The Wanderlust Within, to share on this day:

1. “The mountains beckon, and I must obey.” 2. – John Muir “Every new peak conquered teaches us something.” Sir Martin Conway3 is a British politician. “If you just keep ascending, you’ll reach the summit of every mountain.” — Barry Finlay nnnnnnnnnnnnn “The summit is what motivates us, but it’s the climb that counts.” 5. Conrad Anker “Climb the mountain to accept the challenge, appreciate the air, and take in the vista, not to place your flag.” Climb it to view the world, not to be seen by the world.” David McCullough Jr. is a writer who lives in New York City.

6. “The answer to the enigma of why we climb lies somewhere between the bottom of the climb and the summit.” Greg Child is a 7-year-old boy. “Whoever scales the highest peaks laughs at all catastrophes, real and imagined.” Friedrich Nietzsche was a German philosopher who lived in the 18th century. 8. “I ascend this mountain to the highest of heights and feel one with the rock and grit and loneliness reflecting back at me.” Bradley Chicho is a writer. 9. “A mountain does not terrify the expert mountain climber; rather, it inspires him.” — Ward, William Arthur 10. “Be grateful for the tiny things in life… even the tiniest mountains can hide the most spectacular views!” Nyki Mack (Nyki Mack)