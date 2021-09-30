10 Inspiring Quotes About Sea And Sailors for World Maritime Day 2021.

World Marine Day is observed annually in the last week of September to recognize the contributions of the international maritime industry to the global economy. It’s also seen as a way to promote awareness about shipping safety and the environment.

According to the United Nations, the day falls on September 30 this year, and the topic underscores a clear need to increase awareness about seafarers’ critical role in global trade.

“I renew my appeal to governments to address their plight by formally designating seafarers and other marine personnel as “key workers,” ensuring safe crew changes, implementing established protocols, and allowing stranded seafarers to be repatriated and others to join ships,” wrote United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the website.

Here are some motivational quotations to share on this day, courtesy of Brainy Quotes:

“Honor to every soldier and sailor who heroically bears the cause of his country. Honor also goes to the citizen who looks after his brother in the field and serves the same cause as best he can.” Abraham Lincoln is a famous American president.

“The idea isn’t to sail the boat, but to assist it in sailing itself. ”

Rousmaniere, John

“A sailor’s art is to leave nothing to chance.”

Annie Van De Wiele is a Dutch actress.

“We are inextricably linked to the sea. And when we return to the water, whether to sail or to watch, we are returning to where we came from.” John F. Kennedy was an American politician who was assassinated in 1963.

“Sailors, with their inherent sense of order, service, and discipline, should be in charge of the entire world.”

Nicholas Monsarrat is a character in the novel Nicholas Monsarrat by Nicholas Mons

“I offer to make a new map for navigating, on which I will draw all the seas and countries of the Ocean in their correct positions under their bearings; and further, I propose to make a book, and to lay everything down as though in a picture, by latitude from the equator and western longitude.”

Christopher Columbus is credited with discovering America.

“In a vessel, the water sparkles; in the sea, the water is gloomy. The small truth has clear words; the big truth has a lot of silence.” Rabindranath Tagore (Rabindranath Tagore)

“Sailors should never attend church. They should go to hell, where they will be considerably more at ease.” Wells, H.G.

“People who live near the water are often superstitious; sailors are always superstitious. “There’s something about the endless expanse of sky and ocean that expands the mind.” Aldrich, Thomas Bailey

