10 December Quotes to Commemorate the Year’s Final Month.

December has here once more. Though it is a melancholy month for some as we approach the end of the year, it is also a highly exciting month for others as it heralds the start of a new year.

Many people enjoy it because of the holidays, the chilly weather, the get-togethers with friends and family, and even the ambiance that encourages us to halt and reflect on the year that has passed us by.

On the other hand, other people simply prefer the warmer spring and summer months.

Whatever your feelings are about December, there is no denying that there is something about it that is very wonderful.

Let’s have a look at some statements that celebrate the last month of the year on this first day of December. (All images courtesy of Everyday Power, Good Reads, and Semi-Delicate Balance.)