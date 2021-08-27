1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are being investigated in Japan due to contamination concerns.

Following worries about probable contamination, Japanese regulators halted the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Medical staff at eight vaccination sites in Ibaraki, Saitama, Tokyo, Gifu, and Aichi, Japan, reported as many as 39 reports of a foreign substance floating in the vaccine vials, according to Kyoda News.

According to Business Insider, the substance was described as microscopic particles that were several millimeters in size, although it was unknown what the particles were formed of at the time of writing.

“We confirm having been notified of incidences of particle matter being observed in drug product vials of our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna told Reuters. The company is looking into the reports and is dedicated to working quickly with its partner, Takeda (Pharmaceutical), and regulators to resolve the situation.”

According to Kyoda News, up to 180,000 potentially tainted doses had already been administered before the vaccination was suspended. According to NPR, no side effects from the vaccinations have been documented.

According to the Japan Times, the vaccination doses were generated from three vaccine batches produced in Spain and were assigned the lot numbers 3004667, 3004734, and 3004956.

According to NPR, Japanese health regulators have temporarily banned the use of the 1.63 million COVID vaccination doses as a precaution and have requested that Moderna perform an emergency inquiry.

According to Reuters, the contamination could be the result of a manufacturing failure on one of Moderna’s Spanish contract manufacturing site’s production lines.

The corporation also told the news organization that the batches that were halted were only intended for distribution in Japan.

The COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca are being administered in Japan.

According to the Reuters vaccine tracker, 43 percent of Japan’s 126 million inhabitants have been properly vaccinated against the virus. As a result of the suspension of Moderna dosages, all vaccines in the country were halted on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The country is currently experiencing approximately 25,000 COVID-19 infections every day, with 21 prefectures under emergency status as of Wednesday, up from 13 prefectures earlier.