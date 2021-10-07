Zuckerberg has “lost all trust,” according to Blumenthal, who also urges Facebook employees to come forward.

After a former Facebook employee testified before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying he “has lost all trust.”

Blumenthal discussed the recent testimony of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, who accused the company of failing to halt misinformation and developing products that “hurt children, create hatred, and erode our democracy” when appearing on CNN’s New Day.

“The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer,” Haugen said during his testimony, “but they won’t make the required changes because they have put their stratospheric profits ahead of people.”

“We can’t trust on Mark Zuckerberg to tell us the truth,” Blumenthal said on CNN’s New Day when questioned about Haugen’s testimony.

“If he ever had any,” Blumenthal replied, “he has lost it.”

During his appearance with New Day, Blumenthal also encouraged other Facebook employees to come forward with comparable knowledge about the corporation.

“As many of his own staff know, [Zuckerberg] should spend more time looking at the platform,” Blumenthal added. “And I’m hopeful there are more whistleblowers and materials out there.” During his Tuesday testimony, Haugen also accused Facebook of “choosing to grow at all costs” and of failing to prevent misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We don’t agree with her portrayal of the many concerns she spoke about,” Facebook spokeswoman Lena Pietsch said in a statement after the session.

“Despite all of this, we agree on one thing: it’s time to start creating uniform internet standards,” the statement concluded. It’s been 25 years since the internet’s regulations were revised, and rather than relying on the industry to make social decisions that should be made by legislators, it’s time for Congress to take action.” In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg reacted to Haugen’s evidence, saying that many of his assertions “don’t make any sense.” “At the heart of these charges is the notion that business comes above safety and well-being. “That is simply not true,” Zuckerberg stated in his blog post. “The claim that we purposefully promote stuff that makes people angry in order to make money is ridiculous. Advertisers and adverts are how we make money. This is a condensed version of the information.