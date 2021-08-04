Zoom Settles Privacy Lawsuit for $85 Million; Millions in the United States Could Receive Small Payment

According to the Associated Press, Zoom settled a privacy lawsuit for $85 million, and users in the United States could get minor payouts depending on the version of the program they used.

Before anything more can happen, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh must approve the proposed accord. In San Jose, California, a hearing has been scheduled for October 21.

Millions of people in the United States are entitled for a small payout from the settlement if they have used Zoom since March 31, 2020. According to court records, individuals who paid for Zoom paid $34 to $35 on average, while those who utilized the free version paid $11 to $12.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After stay-at-home orders transformed Zoom’s videoconferencing service from a niche product into a cultural sensation early last year, the company was beset by security issues. It became the go-to location for business meetings, schools, social gatherings, and, in the event of a devastating global pandemic, funerals almost overnight.

According to the lawsuit, the Silicon Valley firm abused millions of people’s confidence by exchanging personal information with platforms such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn. The action, which merged 14 separate cases filed since March 2020, also targeted the disruptive practice of “Zoombombing,” a term invented to characterize hackers breaking into other people’s videoconferencing meetings.

After accusations of Zoombombing began to surface, the firm worked promptly to enhance security, according to a prepared statement released Monday.

Zoom stated on Monday, “We are proud of the enhancements we have made to our platform, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront.” In the deal, the business did not admit to any wrongdoing.

During the epidemic, security concerns did not stop Zoom from infiltrating millions of people’s daily lives.

Last year, Zoom’s yearly sales quadrupled to about $2.7 billion, and the company finished April with 497,000 customers who employed at least 10 people and paid for the premium version of the service, up from 81,900 clients before the epidemic reached the United States. Its stock has tripled in value and was trading near $380 on Monday.

The lawyers representing the plaintiffs are demanding $21.25 million, or 25% of the $85 million settlement pool.