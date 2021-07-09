Zaila Avante-garde, a 13-year-old, is the first African-American to win the National Spelling Bee.

On Thursday night, Zaila Avante-garde correctly spelt “murraya,” a genus of blooming plants found in Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. Avante-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021 with the right spelling.

Avante-garde, a 13-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, a southern suburb of New Orleans, made history by being the first African-American kid to win the prestigious tournament.

Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica, who won the 96-year-old competition in 1998, was the only other Black winner.

Avante-garde was hailed with an awe-inspiring, “That is correct!” after accurately spelling the word “M-U-R-R-A-Y-A!” Avant-garde jumped and did a complete 360-degree turn in jubilation, then came to a halt as confetti rained down from the sky. As the newest champion, she swirled once again.

“I’m hoping to see a little bit of an inflow of African Americans within the next few years, and there aren’t many Hispanic people, so I’m hoping to see them there, too,” she said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Zaila Avant-garde is unfazed by stress, whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek origins. She is now the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in its 96-year existence.

On Thursday night, the 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, swept to the title. Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica was the only previous Black winner, as well as the only winner from outside the United States, in 1998.

Zaila admitted that she was well aware that others were looking at her and wishing to follow in her footsteps.

13-year-old The 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion is Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana.

The competition’s first African-American winner photo.

twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN

July 9, 2021 — ESPN (@espn)

Zaila classified spelling as a “side pastime,” despite the fact that she practiced for seven hours every day. She is a basketball prodigy who aspires to play in the WNBA one day and owns three Guinness World Records for simultaneously dribbling several balls.

After spelling the winning word “murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees, Zaila twirled and leaped with delight.

Only one word, “nepeta,” an Old World mint genus, gave her any trouble, and she leaped even higher when she got it right than when she got the. This is a condensed version of the information.