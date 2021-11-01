‘You’ve Got Guns,’ Lindsey Graham allegedly told police on January 6th. Make use of them.’

During the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol, Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly urged for the shooting of rioters as members were forced to flee the Senate chamber.

The Washington Post published the findings of a three-part investigation on Sunday, detailing what transpired before, during, and after the disturbance in which a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to reverse President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The second portion, titled “Bloodshed,” describes how then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were evacuated from the Senate chamber after protesters broke in.

According to The Washington Post, Capitol Police evacuated Senate and House leaders and brought them to an undisclosed location, while many lawmakers remained in their chambers for a few minutes before being moved to safety in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, was reportedly enraged that senators were forced to flee their own chamber, according to The Washington Post. The newspaper said that he yelled at the sergeant-at-arms and begged him to shoot rioters in the mob, citing a Republican senator who was present at the time.

“Can you tell me what you’re doing?” Reclaim the Senate! You have weapons. Graham is said to have said, “Use them!” “We give you guns for a reason,” he continued. Make use of them.” Graham immediately turned against Trump after the Capitol incident and declined to join his Republican colleagues in opposing to Biden’s victory being certified.

Graham announced that he was done with the former president in remarks made after legislators reconvened following the violence.

“Trump and I have had a long and winding road,” he remarked. “I don’t want it to come to this. Oh, my gosh, it irritates me to no end. He has been a significant president, in my opinion. “But today… all I can say is count me out, enough is enough,” she says. But he quickly returned to his old ways, backing Trump when he was impeached for the second time in history over the Capitol insurgency.

Graham stated earlier this year that Trump is the most popular Republican in the country and that he is critical to the GOP’s future success.

“It’s ridiculous to try to oust Donald Trump from the Republican Party. And so are those who seek to eliminate him. This is a condensed version of the information.