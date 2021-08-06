You’ve been shampooing your hair incorrectly the entire time.

A beauty influencer argues that we’ve all been washing our hair incorrectly, and she explained how to do it correctly in a video, using an expert-approved approach.

Abbey Yung, a TikToker and YouTuber, often uploads material with hair and beauty tips, and her most recent video has received over 4 million views in just one day.

At the opening of the video, she declares flatly, “You’re shampooing your hair wrong.”

Yung suggested that instead of pouring shampoo into your hand and then lathering it in your hair, individuals should first lather it in their hands for a long time.

“If your shampoo looks like this when you apply it to your scalp, try again,” she advised, rubbing the shampoo in her fingers once as soon as it came out of the bottle.

“Rather, emulsify your shampoo for several seconds,” she explained, her hands massaging the shampoo into a lather this time.

“It will genuinely cleanse and spread evenly.”

If you’re still not convinced, Janis McNicholas, an expert, has backed up the procedure. “Rub [their]hands forcefully together, dispersing the shampoo over the fingers while keeping the majority on the palms,” a regional trainer for French haircare brand Klorane told Huffington Post Australia in 2016.

“Start at the neck and push fingers across the scalp, entwining in the center, palms off and away from the scalp.”

“Rubber hands again, emulsifying and dispersing additional substance onto your fingers, and work the product from the fingertips through the crown,” says the author. Rep the procedure, this time pushing forward towards the brow.”

On TikTok, Yung’s suggestion has received over 400,000 likes in just one day, with users stunned that they’ve been “shampooing improperly” all along.

How to Do It Right

One user remarked, “Am I even doing anything right at this point?”

“Why haven’t I thought of this before?” wondered another.

TikTok has become a hotspot for beauty and hair tips and tricks, with new ones appearing on the platform virtually every day.

