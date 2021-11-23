YouTube has taken down accounts linked to Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Parade attack.

Darrell Brooks was the driver of the SUV that raced through the procession in the Milwaukee suburb on Sunday, killing five people and wounding 48 more, according to police.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson stated during a press conference on Monday that he would be charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Brooks, 39, is a rapper who went by the online handle MathBoi Fly on YouTube and other social media platforms. On one report, he was seen rapping in front of a red Ford SUV that looked similar to the one that crashed through the parade. It’s unclear whether this is the same vehicle.

Two accounts associated to Brooks have been removed from YouTube, according to The Washington Newsday.

“In compliance with our creator responsibility guidelines, our Trust and Safety team found and canceled two YouTube channels related with the suspect following the sad occurrence in Waukesha,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon stated. “The channels had less than 350 subscribers in total before to cancellation and largely uploaded rap music.” Thompson said during a press conference on Monday that there was no proof that the attack on Sunday was a terrorist attack. Brooks said that he acted alone.

Brooks had raced through the throng at the parade after fleeing the site of a domestic disturbance, according to Thompson.

Brooks was not being pursued by police when he entered the procession path, according to Thompson. According to Thompson, one cop fired rounds to try to stop him, but then stopped because of the risk to others.

According to court records, Brooks, who has a criminal record dating back to 1999, was released on $1,000 bail just days before the parade attack.

The bail recommendation was “inappropriately low” considering the accusations Brooks was already facing, according to the Milwaukee County district attorney, who said it would be examined.

Brooks was suspected of intentionally hitting a woman with his automobile during a quarrel in early November, and his bail was posted in the case. Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, reckless endangering safety, disorderly behavior, and violence are among the allegations he faces. According to court documents, the last three accusations were related to domestic abuse.

