Youth in Illinois want to close a 127-year-old detention center.

A youth organization in Illinois is working to close a youth detention center that has been in operation for almost a century.

The Final 5 Campaign is a non-profit dedicated to closing Illinois’ five remaining child jails. The Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles, Illinois, is one of the organization’s top priorities. This structure, in instance, is 127 years old.

AnnMarie Brown, a former outreach worker at the prison center, told WBBM-TV about her time there.

“[Inmates] are behind barbed wire and fences,” Brown said. “They’re not animals,” says the narrator. They’re people, after all. When you place them in a harsh setting like that, you see why they would behave out, or why they might not want to be here, or why they could be crying for help.”

“They’re only human,” says the narrator. They deserve to be allowed to laugh, love, be in agony, hold this tragedy, and talk about it in the same way that everyone else does,” Brown said.

The Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles has a capacity of over 300 children, however there are now 30 children detained there.

Jennifer Vollen-Katz is the executive director of the John Howard Association, a nonpartisan prison monitor. She spoke with CBS Chicago on the difficulties that young adolescents encounter when jailed in a detention center like Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles.

“A lot of the evidence shows that it harms them,” Vollen-Katz added. “It also supports the higher chance of criminal activity as they get older, according to studies. Listening to adolescents who have been harmed by the juvenile justice system, the research is fairly clear.”

The Final 5 Campaign uncovered through research that there were eight child prisons in Illinois ten years ago, incarcerating nearly 1,200 young people. Only 100 young people are currently incarcerated in five prisons.

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) released a statement on Friday outlining the most recent trends in adolescent incarceration.

IDJJ has worked diligently to decrease the impact of incarceration, produce better youth outcomes, and boost community safety since establishing the 21st Century Illinois Transformation Model last year, according to the statement.

"Over the last few months, we've spoken with justice-involved adolescents and families, community leaders, system partners, staff, and advocates to get their thoughts on how to proceed.