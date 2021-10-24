Your Feline’s Lifespan in Cat Years to Human Years.

According to research comparing cat years to human years, felines mature at a far faster rate than their owners. Our furry pals go through all of the same stages of life as we do, yet they only survive for a fraction of the time we do.

According to studies, the typical cat lives only 14 years, which is the equal of 70 years in human years.

Dr Lucinda Alderton-Sell, Cats Protection’s Field Veterinary Officer, says that cats age quickly at first, but then slow down as they get older.

The Washington Newsday sought advice from experts on how a cat’s lifespan compares to that of people, as well as how to care for elderly cats.

In human years, how old is a cat?

An old wives’ tale said that if you multiplied a dog’s age by seven, you’ll get its human equal. This isn’t the case for either pet, though.

“Between the ages of three and six, cats are in the prime of their life and usually at their top of physical fitness,” Dr Lucinda Alderton-Sell told The Washington Newsday. In human years, this spans the ages of 24 to 40.” “They then enter their mature years, between the ages of seven and 10, when they may begin to slow down and gain weight. When they’re in their mid-40s to mid-50s, they’re the human equivalent of being in their mid-40s to mid-50s.” “From then, they reach what would be the human equivalent of retirement age at the age of 14, becoming the human equivalent of 70.” “At this stage of their lives, they require more relaxation and live at a slower pace.” If they live to 21, they will have lived for 100 years in a human lifespan, therefore their health would inevitably deteriorate.” Human Years to Cat Years According to International Cat Care (IAC), cats go through six stages of life, however it might be difficult to estimate a cat’s age based on human characteristics like greying hair or arthritis.

"What these stages allow us to do is understand how old the cat is inside," according to IAC, "since, as has been stated out, this is frequently not very visible from the exterior, as cats rarely go grey or display outward indications of."