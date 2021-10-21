Your dog is being offered his first job as Chief Canine Counselor by a company.

A study app is on the lookout for “America’s cutest, kindest, and most cuddly dog” to hire as a Chief Canine Counselor.

With their entry into the field of consoling students, dogs can “rise up the corporate ladder” with Photomath’s latest competition.

In the United States, Photomath is a popular education software that assists students with math homework and class. The software allows students to scan equations before providing a step-by-step explanation that they can use to solve the problem on screen.

Now, the app is on the lookout for a therapy dog that is “a pro at calming anxious pupils” and can “help students leave the tears at the table when it comes to troublesome arithmetic homework and stressful studies.”

The logistics of the role, according to the company, will be worked out once the dog is hired and its schedule is set, but the idea is that the owner and dog will travel across the country, visiting various schools and universities and lending a paw to cry on to students during stressful academic periods.

Despite the fact that Photomath is only recruiting one dog at the time, the team is open to expanding the possibility if it proves to be successful.

The ideal canine candidate must be owned by a current high school or college student, be able to sit and roll over on command, be willing to devote at least 3.14 hours per week to calming students, and “demonstrate awareness of student stress and delivering quick cuddles.”

The winning student from Photomath will also receive a $5,000 scholarship that can be used at any approved two-year or four-year university.

“We recognize that many kids are at a peak irritation when it comes to education more than a year and a half into the pandemic,” Jennifer Lee, Chief Growth Officer of Photomath, stated.

“Even pupils who thrive in arithmetic experience a lot of anxiety and stress as a result of studying and academic success.

“The purpose of this exciting new position is to encourage kids in their math learning and to provide comfort to them when they are in distress. When mathematics become tough, the Chief Canine Counselor will shift the idea of kids crying alone at their kitchen table to having a supporting partner by their side at all times. We’re also delighted that with this position, we’ll be able to give $5,000 to a deserving student. This is a condensed version of the information.