Youngkin’s Victory, Tulsi Gabbard Says, Is a Rejection of Democrats Who “Treat Us Like We’re Stupid.”

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Hawaii Representative, claimed that Republican Glenn Youngkin’s recent victory in the Virginia governor’s race signaled a rejection of Democrats who “treat us like we’re stupid.”

“It’s no surprise that people are rejecting that when you have people in positions of power who arrogantly believe that they’re not accountable to the people and who treat us like we’re stupid – like they know better, they know best what’s good for us more than we know ourselves, and all we have to do is blindly follow along and listen,” Gabbard told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

Cavuto claimed that Democrats’ “wokeism” and “lecturing” has harmed the party and tainted its message.

Gabbard concurred. Youngkin’s victory, she said, is “a wonderful message” that Americans reject “the type of division, racialization of everything in this nation, the fomenting of rage and hatred that regrettably we’re seeing coming from so many of my Democratic colleagues.” Gabbard’s remark could be a reference to Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s comments during a debate against Youngkin on September 26.

McAuliffe stated, “I’m not going to allow parents come into schools and take books out and make their own judgment.” “I don’t believe parents should dictate what should be taught in schools.” Youngkin utilized the soundbite in political advertising that frequently emphasized the importance of public education in his campaign. McAuliffe’s advertising claimed that he would disregard parents’ concerns about their children’s schooling.

Youngkin’s campaign motto was “parents matter,” and he promised to stand with parents in disagreements with educators on policies such as critical racial theory (CRT), mask mandates, transgender rights, and “objectionable” reading materials in public schools.

Youngkin ultimately won the fiercely contested governor’s race by 79,796 votes, or 2.5 percent of the vote.

According to analyses of the Virginia election, CRT aided Youngkin in defeating McAuliffe. However, historically, Virginian gubernatorial candidates from the same party as the previous year’s presidential winner have lost the state’s governorship.

Several political pundits have suggested that McAuliffe’s campaign may have suffered as a result of his support of Biden, who has a low approval rating.

Nonetheless, Gabbard argued last week that Youngkin’s victory was a rejection of Democratic social principles.

“McAuliffe’s demise is a tragedy. This is a condensed version of the information.