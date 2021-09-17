Youngkin is endorsed by a ‘pro-life’ group after he says an abortion ban in Virginia is ‘appropriate.’

The Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) announced on Friday that it is backing Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor of Virginia.

On November 2, voters will determine who will succeed Ralph Northam, the state’s current Democratic governor. Youngkin is running against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018.

Following the implementation of a new abortion law in Texas earlier this month, abortion rights have become a hot topic in forthcoming political campaigns. Abortions are illegal in Texas until fetal heart activity is found, which normally happens about six weeks after conception.

During a Thursday gubernatorial discussion at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Youngkin was asked about the Texas law. Youngkin said he would not have signed the Texas bill into law, but he did not react to queries regarding a fetal “heartbeat” measure with exceptions for rape, incest, and when the pregnant woman’s life is in danger. Youngkin informed debate moderator Susan Page of USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page said, in addition to being “pro-life,” he supports having those three exceptions in abortion law.

When Page pressed Youngkin on the subject, he answered, “We can get down and develop laws together.” “What I’ve said is that I believe a pain threshold measure, or legislation, is appropriate.”

Following the debate on Thursday, the SBA List released a press release announcing Youngkin’s endorsement by its Candidate Fund PAC. The purpose of the group, which is a nationwide charity, is to “end abortion by electing national leaders and campaigning for life-saving policies, with a special calling to elevate pro-life women leaders.” In the past, the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum, which is dedicated to the women’s rights fighter, has taken a stand against the SBA List. The SBA List, according to the museum, contributes to Anthony’s “misrepresentation” in abortion-related debates, which one Anthony expert claimed was “of little interest” to her.

Youngkin’s letter to “pro-life leaders and activists,” which the SBA List said detailed his “pro-life policy commitments,” including his support for pain threshold legislation, was included in the announcement.

