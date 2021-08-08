You’ll Forget About Dogs After Watching These 9 Cat Videos.

International Cat Day is approaching, and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with adorable cat videos? Cat memes are among the most famous on the internet, with films like the Keyboard Cat among the first to go viral. Many of these films have gained a large amount of views on Instagram, Twitter, and, more lately, TikTok.

Many celebrities develop social media pages for their pets so that their lives may be followed more closely.

It’s all about our fuzzy felines on International Cat Day, as they demonstrate their prowess at making us laugh and cry with their charming antics.

We’ve compiled a list of the finest cat videos on social media, demonstrating how cats can do some truly bizarre things.

Cats Who Enjoy the Olympic Games

My new fave (teenybellinitheprettypittie IG) photo is of kittens watching gymnastics.

July 28, 2021, by Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals)

Some sports seem to interest cats more than others at the Olympics.

These are part of artistic gymnastics, in which men and women spin, twist, and jump in all directions.

Many people uploaded photos and videos of their cats staring at the gymnastics with their eyes wide open, and some cats go even further.

One video particular showed a cat standing on its hind legs and jumping and pawing at the TV screen, as if preparing to take to the uneven bars, as well as jumping and pawing at the screen to catch the whirling gymnasts.

Cats Who Refuse to Share

