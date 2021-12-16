‘You Will Go to Jail,’ says a Florida sheriff warning of fake school threats on TikTok.

On Thursday, a Florida sheriff took to TikTok to warn students about a social media trend involving bogus threats aimed at school communities.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the TikTok post after other schools throughout the country were forced to close temporarily while officials investigated threats made against school buildings and kids.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno has a message for you in light of a current school threat trend on #TikTok: Fake Threats, Real Consequences. You WILL go to jail if you endanger the safety of our staff and students. pic.twitter.com/59ASsgHh0I December 16, 2021 — Lee County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffLeeFL) “In light of a current #TikTok school threat trend, Sheriff Carmine Marceno has a warning for you: Fake Threats, Real Consequences,” the sheriff’s office cautioned on Twitter as it published Marceno’s TikTok. “You WILL go to jail if you endanger the safety of our employees and pupils.” Marceno is shown in the video standing in front of a sign that reiterates his theme of “false threats, real consequences.” Another statement may be seen at the far end of the board as the camera moves to the left of Marceno: “It’s not a joke.” “All of you who are TikTok-ing as you usually do, I’m on TikTok,” Marceno explained. “And I’m telling you, and I promise you, that a phony threat will have genuine consequences. If you believe you’re going to post a threat, whether fake or real, I can assure you that you’ll not only be kicked out of school, but you’ll also be sent to jail.” On TikTok, the hashtags #schoolthreat and #staysafe were added to the video. In its first few hours on the platform, the post was seen over 3,600 times and shared over 350 times.

After a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, on November 30, a social media trend involving threats aimed at school communities began to gain traction. The shooting resulted in the deaths of four pupils and the injuries of several others.

Following the massacre, other school districts in the vicinity declared temporary closures in response to what officials described as copycat threats, some of which were made on social media, according to school administrators. Other school districts in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.