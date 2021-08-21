You Should Visit America’s Oldest National Parks Right Now.

We live in a land filled with mythology, giants, and ancient history. Early depictions of the locations that would become our national parks, most often told by explorers or laborers, were so alien and exotic to the typical person that they were simply dismissed. Even today, the parks’ magnificence can only be completely appreciated in person. The majesty of Yosemite, Sequoia, and Yellowstone, on the other hand, proved all too real, spurring a novel notion, dubbed “America’s best idea ever” by some.

The concept was simple and sincere: protect these places so that they can develop and feed the human spirit for future generations. Since 1904, more than 14 billion people have had the opportunity to do just that, thanks to the National Park Service (NPS), which has allowed them to experience the incredible scale, history, and raw beauty of these ecosystems.

The development of the national parks as we know them todayâ€”over 400 locations, totaling 85 million acres spread over 50 states and territoriesâ€”was a difficult task. Pioneers, politicians, scientists, and artists all battled to preserve these habitats far beyond the scope of their own lives. Individuals like as John Muir, Theodore Roosevelt, and a slew of others were instrumental in securing these safeguards.

The Organic Act, signed by President Woodrow Wilson in August 1916, established the National Park Service as a government bureau inside the Department of the Interior. The National Park Service (NPS) was responsible with safeguarding the national parks and monuments that had been established up to that date, as well as any future parks that would be formed. Sixty-six pre-existing monuments and historical sites were transferred to the NPS by executive order in 1933. Acts of Congress are now used to establish new national parks.

These areas are significant in more ways than one, dating back to discoveries of the Western wilderness and the introduction of protective legislation. For the populations of American Indians, Native Alaskans, and Native Hawaiians who have lived and thrived in those territories since time immemorial, many of the regions in which the national parks are located are major cultural heritage sites. The original stewards of these lands were here long before the NPS, and it is the NPS’s responsibility to safeguard and share their histories as it seeks to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.