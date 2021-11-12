‘You Need a Little Education,’ a Republican Lawmaker Tells Tucker Carlson About US-Ukraine Relations.

A Republican lawmaker told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that he needs to learn more about the US-Ukraine relationship.

Representative Mike Turner of Ohio appeared on Carlson’s show on Wednesday night to discuss US-Ukraine ties after signing a letter with 14 other Republicans requesting President Joe Biden to strengthen support for Ukraine in the face of Russian military buildup along the border.

Turner stated that Russia’s activities represent a threat to the US and its friends, but Carlson questioned why the US should support Ukraine rather than Russia.

“Why are you looking at America’s point of view?” Carlson explained. “Who has the most energy reserves? Who is the world’s most powerful player? Who is the real threat to China, and who is the potential counterbalance? Why should we side with Ukraine? Why should we not support Russia? I’m completely perplexed.” Turner emphasized the strategic importance of Ukraine and the necessity to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Turner stated, “Ukraine is a democracy.” “Russia is a totalitarian regime attempting to impose its will on a democratically elected government in Ukraine. And we’re on the pro-democracy side.” Turner emphasized to Carlson why Russia’s takeover of Crimea in 2014, as well as its threats against nations in the region who are members of NATO “or on the verge of joining NATO,” are bad to the United States.

“You should be against—I’m sure you are, Tucker—any country invading another with tanks and imposing their will on that country and changing its borders,” Turner remarked.

Turner further stressed that the letter to Biden did not request that the US send soldiers to Ukraine, but rather that the US give intelligence and weaponry so that Ukraine “can defend itself.”

He and Carlson kept arguing on US funding for foreign countries, the closure of the US southern border, and former President Donald Trump’s policies. Then Turner informed Carlson that he needed to learn more about the situation in Ukraine.

“Tucker, I’m not sure who you’re arguing with here because I agree with you on all of those points, but you seem to need some Ukraine education. I’d be happy to send you some information about it “said the congressman.