‘You must truly despise Trump,’ an enraged Donald Trump told Bill Barr.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

The dam finally burst on December 1st. Attorney General William Barr invited Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo to lunch and informed him that he was breaking with President Donald Trump on the record.

“Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday that the United States Justice Department has identified no evidence of widespread voter fraud that may influence the outcome of the 2020 election,” according to the Associated Press.

“We have not detected fraud on a magnitude that might have influenced the election outcome,” Barr added.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud, and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results,” Barr said, referring to Sidney Powell’s claims that election systems in Germany had flipped votes and that software created in Venezuela “at Hugo Chavez’s direction” was capable of changing votes. “The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice have looked into it, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr continued, referring to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. (Hugo Chavez passed away in 2013). The Trump campaign reacted almost immediately. “With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance” of an inquiry into the president’s allegations, according to Rudy Giuliani.

But it was Barr’s visit to the White House for a previously scheduled meeting with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, where he was summoned to the Oval Office, that was the most traumatic aspect of the day. Barr had a three-hour meeting with Trump. The president kept railing against the election results, repeating some of the same charges of fraud and a rigged election. He inquired about Barr’s statements in the AP report. “You must have said it because you despise Trump, and you must despise Trump ferociously.” Barr tells Trump that he believes the White House lacks a strategy. “Every self-respecting lawyer in the country has bolted for the hills,” he claims in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s “Peril.” It’s your group. This is a condensed version of the information.