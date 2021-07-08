You might already own GameStop stock without even knowing it.

The price of “meme stocks” such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and others has soared over the last six months, owing to buzz on social media and online forums rather than any visible progress in their operations.

While most conservative investors have remained clearâ€““meme stocks” are notoriously volatile, and their long-term prospects are bleakâ€“ the opportunity to make a lot of money quickly is alluring. However, if you’ve been afraid to buy any stock that’s been discussed on Reddit, your fear of missing out may be unfounded. Because you probably already have such stocks in your investing and retirement savings accounts, this is the case.

The majority of Americans engage in the stock market through mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in their 401(k)s or individual retirement accounts, rather than individual equities (IRAs). Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFS) are large pools of money managed by companies like Fidelity that invest your money in as many as 8,000 companies at once. The main principle is to avoid investing too much of your retirement savings in one location to lessen the risk of losing it. You’re probably already invested in one or more meme stocks if you’ve put money into a mutual fund or ETF. This is particularly true if you invested in an American-focused fund.

Using data from Refinitiv, a financial market research firm, this website looked at the 50 stock-focused ETFs and mutual funds in the United States with the most new investors over the past six months, as well as the 50 stock-focused mutual funds and ETFs with the most money under management, to see how common meme stocks are in the investments most Americans use. Based on data provided by BrightScope, another research organization, we looked at the 50 most popular stock oriented mutual funds owned in 401(k)s (excluding target date funds).

This website then looked at the top 100 stock holdings for each fund, as reported by MorningStar between June 17 and June 24, for more than 25 popular meme stocks, including AMC Entertainment (movie theaters), GameStop (video game stores), Cleveland-Cliffs (mining and steel-making), Beyond Meat (plant-based foods), BlackBerry (cybersecurity), Nokia (phones and network equipment), and Tesco (grocery stores). This is a condensed version of the information.