You may now earn $1,300 for seeing thirteen Stephen King films.

Now that the weather is getting colder, it’s time to curl up on the couch and watch a movie marathon.

In line with the scary season, we’re talking about horror flicks (hello, Halloween).

So you might be in luck, because a satellite TV channel is looking for one lucky fan to enjoy 13 Stephen King films for $100 each. That comes to $1,300, and you don’t even have to leave your couch.

USDish will offer you with an unfortunate number of films, all of which are adaptations of “The King of Horrornovels. ”’s

USDish.com elaborated on who they’re searching for, confirming that “no degree is required,” and adding, “The ideal candidate must be detail-oriented enough to monitor their experience.” They could even vlog every time they jump out of their seats and post it on social media.”

The following films have been selected for the shortlist:

You’ll get a $350 “sway bag” with a FitBit to track your heart rate as you hide behind the cushions, in addition to being paid to watch TV.

After seeing all of the movies, you’ll have to fill out a report about your experience, including picking which was your favorite and which you wouldn’t want to watch again.

“We also want to hear everything about your experience,” USDish continued. You’ll keep track of your heart rate as well as jump scares. You’ll let us know who else got in on the scares. You’ll tell us what you thought before watching specific films and whether your feelings changed afterward.

“If you can sleep, you’ll even log your sleep. All of this and more is something we’d like to know! We’ll provide you a worksheet to help you along the way, but you’re not limited to what we provide—feel free to share your thoughts with us in the form of a notebook, and tell us all the scary details.”

They’ll also provide you with a blanket, popcorn, and candy, as well as Stephen King memorabilia, so you can turn your apartment into a movie theater.

