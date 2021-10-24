You may now earn $1,170 for testing Nerf Blasters and keep all of the toys.

The dream job for large kids and gamers alike has become a reality after a business posted an advertisement for a toy tester.

The Toy Zone is offering $1,170 to one lucky person only to play with Halo Nerf blasters, and you’ll get to keep all the goodies as well.

The brand is searching for a fan to take the new line for a spin and give it a thorough assessment.

“We’re combing the globe for new blood to test a variety of Nerf’s new Halo line of items, just in time for the highly anticipated release of Xbox’s blockbuster Halo Infinite. Although the ammo is made of foam, this is unmistakably a war situation “they stated

A Nerf Halo bulldog SG blaster, a Master Chief helmet, and a Nerf Halo mangler, all worth around $125, will be handed to the person who gets to live out their childhood fantasy.

You’ll get to keep everything and make a handsome profit, which The Toy Zone called “insane.”

You’ll need to film every aspect of the task, so it won’t just be shooting your kids or spouse around the house.

You’ll have to do an unboxing video and a photograph with the kit (close-ups required). You’ll also need to record your epic home warfare while you’re trying out the gear.

Now comes the difficult part: you’ll be expected to write an in-depth assessment of each piece of equipment, stating what you like and dislike about it, as well as your overall opinion.

And, of course, you’ll have to “rigorously test these toys (i.e., play with them.)”

The team went on to say: “We’re searching for someone who shares our enthusiasm for toys and can provide an accurate, unbiased, and sincere review that complements our laid-back attitude. One that provides all product information to our readers while maintaining the fun of the task at hand.” The application deadline is November 12th, and the winner will be revealed on November 29th. To have a chance of landing the job, you’ll need to convince the team in 100 words or fewer why you’re the best candidate for the job.

They verified that they had no prior experience. This is a condensed version of the information.