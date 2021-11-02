You may now earn $1,000 just sitting on your couch and watching science fiction movies.

Fans of science fiction, rejoice: you can now get paid $1,000 to sit on your couch and watch vintage space movies.

With the space race having become a billionaire’s leisure, one firm is looking for a movie buff to watch 12 classic intergalactic films.

MRO Electric is looking for a science fiction fan to strap in and watch 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Martian, Interstellar, and Moon in a movie marathon.

Proxima, Passengers, Hidden Figures, Apollo 13, First Man, The Right Stuff, Gravity, and October Sky are all on the list.

“We’re curious by the automated processes and systems that make these remarkable interstellar voyages possible,” MRO Electric said in describing the role.

“Both Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have now traveled to the farthest reaches of the universe. It was even done by William Shatner (Captain Kirk). Perhaps you, too, have the stomach for it; perhaps not. Unless you’re a billionaire, you’re unlikely to get the chance anytime soon. However, you can do the next best thing—and be paid for it!” MRO Electric says applicants should have “enthusiasm for space flight,” “passion for the science fiction genre,” and “great attention to detail,” among other qualities. You’ll get one month to view the dozen films, with the goal of methodically filling out a spreadsheet for each one as you “take notes and track precise aspects.” The submission deadline is November 26, and all films—as well as worksheets—must be completed by December 23. The responses will be included in a blog post on MRO Electric’s website.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is a U.S. citizen can apply by clicking here and filling out a form explaining why you’re the best candidate for the job.

Some of the questions include: if you could go to space, where would you go and why, and what is your all-time favorite sci-fi film.

