You may earn $2,400 by watching spooky documentaries for 24 hours.

But fear not: MagellanTV, which is advertising the “ideal job” for “scaredy-cats and ghost-lovers,” has announced that the winner will have 48 hours to finish the binge-watching marathon.

In addition to the monetary prize, the winner will receive a free year’s subscription to MagellanTV, allowing them to continue their boxset obsession at their leisure.

The documentaries in the marathon cover a wide range of supernatural topics, from witches and vampires to aliens and exorcisms, as well as Halloween, of course. The shows, which run from 45 minutes to two and a half hours, are as follows:

66 minutes, Sight Seers My Mother Interacts with Extraterrestrials, 55 minutes Alien Abductee’s Confessions, 46 minutes Psychic Detectives, Minutes: 78 Celtic Monsters is 45 minutes long, whereas The Other Side is 63 minutes long. Feast of the Dying Sun (Halloween), 51 minutes 47 minutes of War on Witches 45 minutes of Vampire Skeletons Is William Shatner Weird or What? Minutes: 152 147 minutes, 5th Dimension 135 minutes, Boogeymen: Monsters Among Us The Exorcist in Real Life, Minutes: 138 135 minutes, Haunting Australia Egypt in its natural state, 100 minutes 138 minutes, Dead Famous

In addition to preparing food and cuddling up on the couch, the selected candidate will be required to share their experience with other terror aficionados.

The winner would be expected to “document their arduous journey all along the way so their followers may join the ride on social media,” according to MagellanTV.

“When it comes to sharing the experience on social media, we just want you to keep it genuine and tell us how your binge is going,” the streamer continued.

The company stated that it was looking for someone who isn’t afraid of ghosts and is willing to take on the “spooky challenge.” To apply, explain the team what draws you to paranormal content and what other types of documentaries you enjoy seeing.

“Tell us who you are, what social media sites you use, and a little bit about why you love (or don’t love) the supernatural,” the statement continued. To really stand out, send us a video explaining why you’re the best candidate for the job.”

Any citizen of the United States is eligible to apply.