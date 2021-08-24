You may earn $1,000 just by talking about how wonderful your dog is.

Animal lovers, rejoice: you can now get paid to chat for hours about how wonderful your dog is.

This is the ideal job for you if you’re constantly boring your friends and family with updates about your dog’s activities.

The Thank Your Vet Organization is offering a $1,000 prize to three pet owners who can wax poetic over their pet.

Four one-on-one video sessions with members of the team are required for the dream job, during which they will ask you questions about your dog’s health and diet.

Information on your dog’s breed, what food you feed them, why you choose it, how often you alter their meal type, and if you offer your animal any health supplements are examples of sample questions.

The calls will take place over a two-week period, and the lucky owners will also receive a complimentary gift bag containing dog food samples, toys, and supplements in addition to the $1,000 prize.

“These individuals will work with our team to help us learn what the average dog owner feeds their dog, why they feed them that type of food, and other questions to help us understand the mindset of the average dog owner when it comes to the health and nutrition of their dog,” according to the job ad.

Three dog owners will be chosen to participate, and in addition to the video conversations (which will be conducted remotely), the participants will be needed to complete a few questionnaires.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old and own at least one dog, as well as have excellent English skills.

However, the Thank Your Vet Organization clarified that they are searching for regular dog owners, not professionals who work with animals.

“We are searching for the typical dog owner, therefore please do not apply if you are a professional dog trainer, veterinarian, or other experienced dog professional,” they said.

While the application has no deadline, the job advertisement states that they would review applications “over the next weeks” and contact successful applicants.

To apply, you must first fill out the application form, which can be found here, and answer a few basic questions.

