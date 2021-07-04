‘You Look Like the Fourth of July,’ GIFs, Quotes, Memes, and Images to Celebrate:

Americans can also celebrate the Fourth of July online by uploading messages, photographs, and other Independence Day-themed content on their social media accounts as the festivities begin.

Here are some GIFs, memes, quotations, and images to share in honor of Independence Day, including those that reference or attempt to embody the phrase “You Look Like the Fourth of July.”

In a moment from the 2003 film Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde, the Paulette Parcelle character (played by actress Jennifer Coolidge) stated those words.

It has subsequently been frequently repeated on social media by folks commemorating the Fourth of July. “You look like the Fourth of July!” Paulette tells Elle (the film’s central heroine, played by Reese Witherspoon) in the moment. It makes me crave a hot dog!”

GIFs and Memes for July 4th

Several Twitter users have shared GIFs and memes in honor of Coolidge’s comments, including one from @laurajoellen, who tweeted a GIF of the movie scene where the lines were spoken.

The user posted the GIF in response to a question posed by author Stephen King in April 2020, asking: “What’s your favorite movie line ever?” I’m divided between thinking, ‘We’ll always have Paris,’ and thinking, ‘You’re going to need a bigger boat.’ (Quotations may or may not be accurate.)”

Future Female Leaders’ Twitter account published a meme with a collage of both characters from the film, along with the quotation at the bottom. Since it was first shared, the tweet has received over 300 likes.

User @callielanejo posted this photo of a baby wearing a Fourth of July dress and sunglasses, along with the caption: “Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July…

Since it was shared, “makes me want a hot dog pretty bad” has received over 2,400 likes.

