‘You Guys are Gonna Be Sorry,’ says a woman who harasses an Arby’s employee in a video that has been viewed 2.9 million times.

In the two days since it was posted, a video of a maskless Arby’s customer assaulting an employee who refused to serve her has gone viral on TikTok, with nearly 3 million views, 300,000 likes, and over 21,000 comments.

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for almost two years, masks remain divisive, particularly in companies and restaurants that use them. While state regulations differ, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that “masks are now suggested for personnel and customers when not eating or drinking as much as feasible.” According to these CDC standards, many establishments have implemented mask requirements, which customers are obliged to obey. It’s completely lawful for businesses to impose a mask mandate for everyone on their premises, as ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett stated to the outlet earlier this year.

In a March 2021 tweet, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo echoed the sentiment: “Private companies, as a reminder to our fellow Texans, have property rights and may demand people to wear masks. Please respect their rights to their property. If you refuse to put on a mask and are asked to leave, you may be committing the crime of criminal trespass.” The off-camera employee (who appears to be be filming the video) tells the unmasked woman standing at the register to “please leave [their]store,” according to the TikTok tweeted by @charcoaldeath. “Could you kindly leave if you don’t want to wear a mask?” he asks.

The woman begins to argue with him, claiming that enforcing the rule is “against the law.” The staff constantly urges her to leave the restaurant while she is arguing. The woman then attempts to photograph his name badge, but because the image is “difficult to read,” she requests that he write his name and position on a piece of paper.

“It’s simply a basic thing,” the irritated employee explains. “I’ve been wearing a mask for two years.” When the woman tells him to call the cops, he asks why she wants to involve the authorities. “Why are you so hesitant to call the cops? Because they’ve sworn to uphold the United States Constitution, “She responds with a response.

