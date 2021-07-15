‘You Gotta Get Us Out,’ 911 Calls from Stranded Surfside Residents

As the search for the remaining victims continues, the Miami-Dade Police Department has released over two dozen 911 calls made shortly after the Champlain Towers condo complex collapsed.

At roughly 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, a piece of the Champlain Towers, a condo complex located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, killing at least 97 people.

The Miami Herald reported on Wednesday that the Miami-Dade Police Department released several recordings made by unidentified people in the immediate aftermath of the collapse, in which frantic residents called the police in disbelief as they tried to make sense of the disaster and family members urged the authorities to assist their relatives.

“Oh my God!” exclaimed the speaker. One caller exclaimed to police, “The whole building collapsed!” while another begged with authorities, “I’m in the Champlain Towers, something is happening on here!” “It’s up to you to get us out of here.”

Another caller highlighted the need for assistance from authorities, saying, “We’ve got to get out.” Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please There has been a huge explosion.” “There’s a lot of smoke,” they added. Nothing is visible to me. We must depart. Nothing but smoke can be seen.”

Engineers detected “major structural damage” to the building in 2018, but the cause of the collapse has yet to be determined by authorities, since the main emphasis for officials at the time is still the recovery effort.

In a 911 call, an unidentified lady said she was trapped on the second floor and couldn’t find an escape, telling the operator, “We didn’t know which stairs we can get out.” “There are people yelling, saying they’re stuck,” a male on the same phone continued. “Is it safe for us to stay here?” he inquired.

The two kept talking to the operator as they tried to find a way out of the building’s garage, but they had to turn around when they discovered the area was flooded.

As they returned to the second level, they were evidently joined by other people in the building, as the man later told the operator: “There are people in the rubble yelling, by the way.”

The authorities were contacted by a woman who was trapped in the flooded garage. This is a condensed version of the information.