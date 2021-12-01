‘You Don’t Belong Here,’ says a woman and her son in a viral video calling the cops on a black employee.

A now-viral video captured the moment a white mother and her son phoned the cops on a Black staffer at a Nashville apartment building for allegedly trespassing.

Since it was posted on Sunday, the video, which was published on Reddit’s “Karen” topic and YouTube by an employee named Johnny Martinez, has received over 115,000 views and thousands of comments.

Martinez claimed in the video’s description that on the evening of November 27, he was checking for car permits at the River House Apartments as part of his employment. He claimed he was challenged by a mother and her kid, who accused them of following him around earlier.

“The duo confronted me at a nearby elevator while executing a routine parking permit audit on the premises for my employer,” the description stated. “The first words out of Karen’s mouth were, ‘You don’t belong here, how did you get in here?'” says the narrator. “The rest is Karen history,” he said, explaining that the footage starts after the initial confrontation. The woman says to Martinez at the start of the video that she wants to know what his work is and why he’s in the parking garage. He tells her that it isn’t her business.

Martinez is still being chastised by her and her son, who tell him he doesn’t live in the flat and that they’re going to call the cops.

“Would you like to contact the cops?” Martinez approaches the woman’s son and inquires.

He responds, “Yeah.” “This isn’t your residence.” He then inquires about Martinez’s identification, but Martinez responds that he owes neither of them an explanation for being in the parking garage. Martinez claimed in the video’s description that he was wearing a visible ID around his neck.

“They knew what I was doing and were just trying to humiliate me by telling me I didn’t belong and forcing me to show them ID,” the text said.

Martinez and the mother appear to continue conversing while her kid approaches Martinez and appears to try to take the phone from his grip.

“Seriously, dude? You’re going after me, “As the man’s mother begs at the couple to halt, Martinez says.

The woman eventually takes out her phone and dials 911. This is a condensed version of the information.