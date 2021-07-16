‘You Can’t Silence Me,’ a Black Congresswoman Arrested at a Voting Protest Says.

“You can’t silence me,” said a Black congresswoman who was detained among eight others while participating in a voting rights demonstration on Thursday.

Joyce Beatty, a Democratic congresswoman from Ohio and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was detained in the Senate Hart Office Building atrium on Thursday afternoon. The police requested that the demonstrators evacuate the area after they arrived, but they refused.

Beatty was among a small handful of activists at the demonstration, which included Women’s March co-founders Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory. According to a statement released by the lawmaker’s office prior to the event, they were urging the Senate to enact the For the People Act, a comprehensive election reform package.

The event began outside the Supreme Court building, with around a dozen people in attendance, some wearing t-shirts that read “Protect Our Voting Rights” and “Black Voters Matter.” According to CNN, the demonstrators marched to Hart while singing hymns like “This Little Light of Mine.”

Beatty was the first of the protestors to be detained, but police eventually apprehended eight others for participating in the rally.

The Capitol Police claimed in a statement released Thursday afternoon that officers arrived at the site around 3:30 p.m. after receiving “reports of illegal demonstration activities,” and that “they advised the demonstrators three times to halt.” Those who refused to comply were detained.”

Beatty posted photos of herself being zip-tied by officers on her Twitter account with the message, “Let the people vote.” Fight for justice,” she wrote, before adding, “#GoodTrouble,” a reference to the late civil rights icon John Lewis, who was arrested over 40 times for protesting racist legislation.

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies around the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” she wrote in a statement.

“We’ve come too far and worked too hard to have everything demolished and controlled by those who want to silence us. Don’t worry, this is only the beginning. This is Our Message, Our Strength.”

Beatty, later on Thursday evening.