You Can’t Call ‘For a War’ Over Election Results, Judge Scolds Man Present at Capitol Riot

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge chastised a Michigan man who was present at the U.S. Capitol brawl on Jan. 6 and told him he couldn’t call “for a war” over the results of the 2020 presidential election, which validated Donald Trump’s loss to Vice President Joe Biden.

Karl Dresch of Calumet was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Wednesday after serving the maximum penalty of six months in jail for his role in the mob that stormed the Capitol. After initially pleading guilty to a minor charge following his arrest in January, Dresch is set to be released. Because he did not injure anyone or destroy property on Jan. 6, Jackson believed the allegation was appropriate because his “actions did not match his statements.”

Despite this, she mocked Dresch’s election views, calling them “misguided.”

“Your vote has no more weight than anyone else’s. “You don’t get to throw people out and declare war because you don’t like the election results,” Jackson told Dresch.

Jackson slammed Trump’s and his supporters’ baseless claims of election fraud, saying Dresch “put his trust in someone who returned that trust by lying to him.”

Jackson told Dresch, who was from the Upper Peninsula, that he was a “enthusiastic participant” in an attempt to overturn the voters’ will. The court, however, said a plea bargain with prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to a misdemeanor was acceptable because his “actions did not match his rhetoric.”

Jerry Ray Smith Jr., his attorney, said, “I’m going to be pleased to send him home” and denied further comment.

Two additional offenders from Jan. 6—a Virginia couple who pled guilty to minor charges—were sentenced later Wednesday and escaped jail time. Jessica Bustle was sentenced to two months in home confinement, while her husband, Joshua Bustle, was sentenced to one month. They will each be on probation for two years.

More than 500 people have been charged in connection with the violence that forced lawmakers into hiding and halted the certification of Biden’s election victory. A total of thirty defendants have entered pleas, the majority of them to misdemeanor offenses. A Florida man was the first defendant to be punished for a felony. This is a condensed version of the information.