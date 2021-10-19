You Can Now Stay in the Iconic Manhattan Brownstone from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is one of the most famous movies and TV shows set in New York City.

Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, dressed in her distinctive long black gloves, a string of pearls, and a stylish up-do, was immortalized in the 1961 film based on Truman Capote’s novel.

In a cast that also included Rusty Trawler and Sally Tomato, Hepburn co-starred with George Peppard as Paul Varjak.

Golightly entertained and hastily dressed in her meager flat, which sported a bathtub for a sofa, when she wasn’t gazing into the jewelers’ window.

She exits and enters the grand entryway, which has an olive-green door, exquisite steps, and striped awnings on each window, in several shots.

The apartment’s inside was reportedly shot in a Hollywood studio, while the outside is located at 169 East 71st Street.

The opulent mansion is now offered for rent through luxury vacation rental service Inspirato, with exquisite décor fit for Holly Golightly.

The building is appropriately named “Hepburn,” according to the description, which reads, “On the Upper East Side, Hepburn is a luxury, four-bedroom brownstone whose exterior was featured in one of cinema’s most renowned films.”

