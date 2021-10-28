You Can Now Get Married in a Camo Wedding Dress Inspired by Busch Beer.

Busch Beer devotees can now include the beverage into their wedding with more than just complimentary cans for guests, as the brand now offers a camo wedding gown.

Busch Beer revealed the bridal design on Twitter on October 25 in collaboration with David’s Bridal. The dress has a conventional form but is covered in a camouflage pattern. Grooms can also get a bowtie that matches their suit.

The beer brand tweeted, “SAY YES TO THE BUSCH @DAVIDSBRIDAL CAMO WEDDING DRESS AND BOWTIE.” “The only thing people will be able to see is your love, designed from our unique camo can print.” SAY YES TO THE CAMO WEDDING DRESS AND BOWTIE FROM BUSCH @DAVIDSBRIDAL! The only thing others will be able to see is your love, thanks to our exclusive camo can print! #BuschDavidsBridal #BeerlyBeloved pic.twitter.com/k6YjgEnL70 Get your camo on at https://t.co/1EKUgirCzQ #BuschDavidsBridal #BeerlyBeloved @BuschBeer (@BuschBeer) — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) 26th of October, 2021 The garment is far less expensive than many bridal gowns, particularly those sold by David’s Bridal, for $749.

The gown itself is based on one of the bridal brand’s “most beloved satin ball gowns,” but with Busch Beer camo added. Busch Beer frequently releases limited edition camo cans, and did so in September of this year with a 2021 pixelated camo pattern—the same pattern as the bridal gown.

If you need room to hold your matching beer cans, expect a sweep train and side pockets, as well as an optional coverage panel.

It’s constructed of polyester and is available for pre-order until November 26. Before ordering, potential customers should try on a David’s Bridal gown in style V3848 in person for size and fit.

Busch stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday, "Busch has been a fixture at weddings of fans for years and, as a brand that focuses on celebrating the things in life that really matter, has discovered creative methods to assist couples celebrate their love." "Whether it's financing a fantasy wedding in the great outdoors or getting married by the newly ordained Busch Guy, Busch Light is honored to be a part of our fans' special day." Some Busch Beer lovers have expressed their admiration for the wedding gown on social media.