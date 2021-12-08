You can now earn $2000 for sleeping and testing pillows and bedding.

You’re onto a profitable recipe, according to the old adage, if you can make money while sleeping.

And that’s exactly what one dream job—literally—is advertising, as Sleep Junkie is looking for a “princess and the pea” in real life.

If you’re unfamiliar with Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale, it tells of a royal who slept on a pea, surrounded by 20 beds, and had a terrible night’s sleep.

Sleep Junkie is looking for someone else who has trouble sleeping, stating that “sound sleepers need not apply,” while confirming that you don’t have to be a royal and that no vegetables are involved.

Instead, the chosen applicant will be entrusted with testing eight different sleeping aids for a week each over the period of two months.

The goal is to “curate the perfect sleep guide for disturbed sleepers globally,” with eye masks, apps, beds, and pillows among the accessories. They also confirmed that the restless sleeper will be permitted to keep his possessions.

The dream job does come with a hefty pay package: the chosen candidate will be paid $2,000 for the position, which works out to almost $250 per hour.

The super sleeper will be required to provide input on each assistance, with each review taking approximately an hour.

Applicants must be available to start after January 22, and this is a remote position that may be done from home, according to Sleep Junkie.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, based in the United States, and possess “great writing abilities” as well as a smartphone capable of downloading sleep apps.

To be considered, you must apply by January 8 and tell the staff all about your evening routine.

“The science of sleep is interesting, and we are continuously investigating the latest trends and technology to share with our readers,” said Dorothy Chambers of Sleep Junkie. We’re all committed to giving the finest sleep advice we can as a team.

"We think that everyone has the right to and is capable of getting a good night's sleep. We hope that by enlisting someone with a history of bad sleep, we will be able to help them find tranquility at night while also assisting us in gathering relevant data that we can share with others."