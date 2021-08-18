You can now earn $1,500 for smoking marijuana for a month.

A corporation wants to pay a group of people $1,500 each to consume marijuana for a month, and they’ll even give the stuff.

Flower and Freedom, a self-described “health website,” is looking for volunteers to join a new team of “cannabis effects specialists.”

Owner David Rhodes said the company was looking for up to five employees to fill the 30-day position, and that the chosen few would be provided with “all cannabis and equipment.” In addition, they will receive a $1,500 stipend.

In order to write reviews and discuss their experiences during the study, the testers will need to follow strict testing standards and have a solid command of English. Verbal questionnaires and video conversations will be used to provide feedback.

“We have a few different hypotheses regarding the merits and cons of casual cannabis usage, and we want to provide more information to our community,” the job description states. We understand that cannabis affects people differently and that different amounts have varied effects, but we want to put some of our theories to the test.

“Some of our beliefs on how cannabis can alter someone’s mood, sleep, appetite, motivation, and more will be put to the test by our team of ‘cannabis effects specialists.’”

After being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation of the colon, Rhodes began experimenting with cannabis more than a decade ago.

“It was one of the only things that seemed to be relieving my symptoms. Since then, I’ve started cultivating my own cannabis and have been an outspoken advocate for its medical and recreational benefits,” he said.

The post is open to anybody over the age of 21, however the job description specifies that recreational cannabis use must be legal in the applicants’ home regions.

Cannabis is allowed for recreational use in more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia. Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington are among the states in this group.

Alternative states, such as Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, only allow the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes or in other forms like cannabidiol (CBD). This is a condensed version of the information.