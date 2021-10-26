You can now earn $1,000 just sitting on your couch and watching 90s romantic comedies.

With the arrival of winter, it’s finally time to curl up on the couch with a good book or binge a full box set.

You can now get paid $1,000 to watch a 90s rom-com marathon (probably the best era for the genre).

You can earn the money by watching 10 classic films, such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Never Been Kissed, Clueless, and There’s Something About Mary, from the comfort of your own couch. Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail, both starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, are also on the list.

Four films starring Julia Roberts, the queen of 90s rom-coms, round out the top ten. Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Runaway Bride are all on the horizon, with Richard Gere co-starring in the first and fourth films on the list.

The lucrative job is posted by jewelers Shane Co., who are looking for one lucky person to sit in front of the box and compare the falling in love scenes, honeymoon period, and inevitable break-up episodes.

“In each of the movies, you will be requested to take notes and track certain elements,” the ad adds, adding that they’re looking for a “hopeless romantic.”

You’ll be handed a work-sheet for each picture, which spans the decade, and you’ll have to fill it in with all of the juicy details from each plot’s love story.

They suggested the ideal candidate for the part would have a “genuine fascination with romantic comedies” and a “love for all things cinematic.” In addition, you’ll need enough free time to view all ten films in a month.

You’ll also receive a $50 Amazon gift card to rent all of the movies, in addition to the $1,000.

The application deadline is Monday, November 22, and all viewings must be completed by Monday, December 27. Anyone applying must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States.

To be considered for a job, you must explain why you enjoy rom-coms, which film should have been included on the list, and which film you would be dying to see. This is a condensed version of the information.