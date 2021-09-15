You can earn $5,000 for giving up a bad habit for a month.

We all have a terrible habit that costs us more than we think, from buying pricey lattes on the commute to internet shopping.

You could be spending hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars a year on unnecessary goods without even realizing it. A dream job has just come up if you want to get a handle on your splurges and save money in the process.

A firm is offering $5,000 to someone who will give up a costly addiction for a month. So, in addition to the money you’ll save by packing your lunches or shopping at secondhand stores, if you stick it out for 30 days, you’ll be rolling in cash.

Website The Penny Hoarder is on the lookout for a new protégé who needs help cutting back on spending in any area of their lives, whether it’s on takeout, designer shoes, or multiple subscriptions.

“The challenge might be as simple as spending less on anything by remaining at home or substituting one habit with another, more economical behavior,” the job ad states.

“Once you’ve been hired, you’ll give up one expensive habit for 30 days and put that money into savings, charting your progress each week during the challenge. We’ll also want you to keep track of your emotions during the experience.”

If you’re picked, you’ll have to report on how the month went and share your insights with other aspiring savers. You’ll also have to declare how much money you saved at the end of the month. But be warned: in order to qualify for the $5,000 prize, you must follow the rules.

They stated that any spending habit, including smoking, shopping, and anything relating to food and drink, may be curbed. They offered advice on how to meet your savings goals, such as using spending tracking apps or turning takeaway night into a pleasant family activity.

To apply for the dream job, you must complete an application form, which can be found here, by September 19. On the 30th of the month, the winner will be announced.

You must be over the age of 18 and eligible to work in the United States, and you must inform the team of your current situation.