Years of alleged assaults are revealed after an investigation into a teacher’s inappropriate yearbook photo.

An inquiry of a California high school teacher’s alleged sexual assault and misbehavior discovered years of alleged sexual assault and misconduct resulting from an inappropriate yearbook photo in 1997.

The disclosures began after Genevieve Mage, a yearbook teacher at Berkeley High School, obtained a copy of the school’s 2003 yearbook from a student in early 2020, according to an in-depth story by Ally Markovich for Berkeleyside.

She spotted the upsetting photo of instructor Matt Bissell hugging student Rachel Phillips, then 17 years old, from behind in it. Phillips was selected “most likely to date a teacher” by her peers in the same yearbook.

Mage went down a “dark rabbit hole” as a result of this, reaching out to Phillips via Facebook about the photos and eventually uncovering sexual assault charges against Bissell from “several current and past pupils.”

Phillips detailed Bissell’s alleged sexual and inappropriate behavior over a period of years, including his proclivity to “tap her buttocks, make comments about her appearance, and engage in a host of other inappropriate behaviors, beginning when she was 14 and continuing throughout her time at Berkeley High,” according to Phillips.

Bissell was also accused of indulging in “hard sexual innuendo” by former classmates.

Yearbooks from previous years were also discovered to include crude sexual jokes by and about Bissell.

Phillips’ original response to Mage’s request was, “I have thought a lot.” “This teacher has no business instructing young women.”

According to Mage’s findings from Phillips and other Berkeley High alumni, the school has a history of failing to act on complaints about Bissell.

“Technically, the district holds all of this information,” Mage said to Berkeleyside. “Isolation is what perpetuates the unfairness here. The only reason he’s been able to get away with it for so long, or anyone else in this system for that matter, is that they don’t know each other.”

After an internal investigation confirmed Phillips’ and others’ charges, Bissell was fired from the Berkeley Unified School District. On October 9, 2020, he was placed on paid leave for the first time after Phillips filed a Title IX complaint against him.

Phillips filed a civil complaint in Alameda County Superior Court against Bissell and the Berkeley Unified School District. It seeks compensation for allegations involving negligence; negligent.