Wyoming GOP Officials Send Liz Cheney a “You’re Fired” Letter and Censure Her Once More.

Rep. Liz Cheney got “You’re Fired!” letters from various local Republican officials, who stated that she would no longer be recognized as a member of the Republican Party and censured her once more.

Cheney has “chosen to no longer fulfill [her]duties, obligations, and oath of office to the Wyoming and United States Constitutions,” according to letters from GOP officials in Park and Carbon counties, and has shown “continued disregard for the rights and liberties of the citizens of the State of Wyoming.”

The letter concludes, “In short, and in the immortal words of our 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump… ‘You’re Fired!”

Despite the fact that Cheney has lost the support of her Republican colleagues, she has raised record amounts of money in the first six months of 2021.

According to financial filings filed with the Federal Election Commission, Cheney raised $1.88 million from April through June, significantly more than any of her challengers.

Wyoming has 23 mostly rural counties, and authorities in Park and Carbon counties voted unanimously in favor of the most recent form of censure against Cheney over the previous week.

Cheney was censured by the state GOP in February after voting to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol brawl.

Republicans in Washington, D.C. voted in May to remove Cheney from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader after she continued to criticize Trump for the violence and his unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud cost him re-election.

The votes in Wyoming are primarily symbolic. The Republican Party has a range of options for withdrawing or withholding support from GOP officeholders and candidates, but it cannot expel someone from the party.

Cheney has defined her vote to impeach Trump and her criticism of him as putting principle and the US Constitution ahead of Trump.

Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Casper Star-Tribune, “Liz will continue to fight for all of Wyoming’s residents.” “She understands that she, like other elected officials, is obligated by the U.S. Constitution, not by slavish fealty to a single man.”

Republicans in other Wyoming counties have asked for copies of the Carbon County GOP resolution, and "at least three or four" more are expected to follow suit.