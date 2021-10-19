WSU Athletics Director Says Nick Rolovich’s Anti-Vaccine Stand Was “Unacceptable.”

While announcing Nick Rolovich’s firing for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Washington State sports director Pat Chun publically chastised him.

Rolovich was sacked by the university after failing to fulfill a Monday deadline for state employees to get vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption approved by the university.

Rolovich’s request for a religious exception to the rule was denied, according to Chun, who also announced the firings of four football assistant coaches who also refused the vaccine.

He said, "It's upsetting to be here today." "Our football team is in trouble, and the WSU community is splintered. The young men on our team, as well as the remaining coaches and staff, will remember today." When Rolovich was hired in January 2020, Chun said he was regarded to be "the perfect fit" for the university.

He stated, “I take full ownership and responsibility for Nick’s hiring.” “We believed we had discovered the best fit and a long-term answer for Washington State football in January 2020, based on all of the information we knew at the time, including lengthy references and conversations with respected football experts.

"We are, unfortunately, forced to make a move today. On so many levels, being at this point today is wrong, and it is contradictory to the WSU experience that our student athletes so rightfully deserve. I'm heartbroken for our football alumni, as well as all proud Cougs around the world, because of the fracturing that has occurred in recent months." Rolovich, who made $3 million a year, had expressed his displeasure with not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in July. He stated he wouldn't get vaccinated "for reasons that will remain confidential" in a message posted on Twitter. "While I have made my own decision, I recognize that every individual, including our coaches, staff, and student-athletes, has the right to make their own COVID-19 vaccine decision."