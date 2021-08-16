Wrapping a Towel Around Yourself is a Life-Changing Hack shared by a man.

After we get out of the shower, we all grab a towel and use it to cover our modesty while we brew coffee and look for clothes.

And we’re all aware of how dangerous they may be, with a few of us giving housemates or visitors the the shoulder.

However, it turns out that the vast majority of us have been wearing them “incorrectly.”

Brayden Singley revealed his life hack in a TikTok video, where he displayed his strategy, which people have termed a “game changer.”

Singley, a choreographer and dancer, made the video while covering his waist with a large grey towel in his bathroom.

“I just realized that I’ve been wrapping my towel around myself wrongly for years since I normally take the excess and tuck it towards myself like this,” he explains, demonstrating the manner used by the vast majority of people.

“And I’m around the kitchen, doing some dishes, going on a jog, and it falls down every time,” he said, imitating various regular tasks.

The towel does slip, but Singley is wearing something underneath for the video, so it’s not a big deal.

Now, the Utah-based artist demonstrates what is arguably the correct way, saying, “But what if you tuck the excess underneath?” You’re unstoppable.”

He lowers the top, giving him a much more firm grip. And he puts his notion to the test while wearing the towel, jogging on the spot and performing exaggerated moves.

“Murder in the shower?” says the narrator. Get out of there. There’s still something there. Overcome a barrier. He says, “Still there,” as his towel remains securely in place.

Singley’s video was shared on Saturday and has received over 8.5 million views since then. “My life has been a lie,” he captioned it.

Singley’s advice drew a lot of attention from folks who were equally surprised. “Holy!” exclaimed Rocco, who remained silent. This is a huge game-changer.”

“Just transformed my life,” Finneas remarked.

“We went from doing the dishes to getting murdered fairly soon in this tutorial,” Eileen joked.

Daniel Nunnelee said, “Thank you sir, you just changed my life forever.”

“This is the single most important piece of information I’ve ever received,” Brandy said. This is a condensed version of the information.