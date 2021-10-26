Workers who showed up during the pandemic may be eligible for a $2,000 bonus.

Low-wage essential workers who worked in person during the epidemic may be eligible for up to $2,000 in financial assistance. This is part of a wider $3.65 billion proposal aimed at neighborhoods disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Massachusetts House Democrats.

If the bill is enacted into law, eligible state personnel who showed up “in person and not in a remote environment” during Governor Charlie Baker’s state of emergency will be eligible for the payments.

On March 10, 2020, amid the commencement of the pandemic, the Republican governor issued a state of emergency. The state of emergency was in effect until June 15 of this year.

“$500 million of this package would go immediately to a pandemic pay program that would provide bonuses ranging from $500 to $2,000 to low-income workers who worked in person during the Governor’s State of Emergency,” House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz stated on Twitter.

The multibillion-dollar package “covers a wide range of investments,” according to the Democratic legislator, “with an emphasis on neighborhoods who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Workers would have to have a household income of at least 300 percent of the federal poverty threshold, or $79,500 for a family of four, to be eligible for the proposed program, according to CBS Boston. Other qualifications were a little more hazy.

According to the Boston Globe, House Speaker Ron Mariano stated that members did not want the bill to be “overly generous.”

“We wanted to help the people who stayed at their jobs during the pandemic—the people who worked in nursing homes, drove buses, worked in supermarkets, and were out there every day servicing the economy when everything else was shutting down,” Mariano explained.

Eligible workers would get payouts on or before January 31, 2022, according to the bill’s language.

If passed into law, the spending proposal will divert $2.5 billion from Massachusetts’ share of American Rescue Plan Act money. Surplus revenues would be used to cover the remaining costs.

On Twitter, Michlewitz elaborated on the plan, saying that $600 million would be allocated to housing projects like as housing construction, grants, public housing repair, and supportive housing for the chronically homeless.

