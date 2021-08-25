Workers in Iowa are suing the state over the termination of further unemployment benefits and are seeking their reinstatement.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa workers filed a class-action complaint this week, saying that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ suspension of more unemployment benefits violated state law and requesting that the aid be reinstated by a court.

The increased benefits, which gave persons receiving jobless aid an extra $300 per week and broadened the eligibility standards, ceased on June 12.

In May, Reynolds declared that Iowa would leave the federal program due to a “serious manpower shortage.” The Republican governor said that removing the extra aid would encourage individuals to return to work, but the Associated Press reported that it is unclear whether the decision has had that effect since it went into effect.

The lawsuit, filed in Polk County, seeks to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits that beneficiaries would have received had the program not ceased, as well as to reinstate their eligibility for benefits.

The lawsuit contends that the decision is in violation of Iowa law, which states that the state “must assist with the United States Department of Labor to the utmost extent possible” in order “to obtain to this state and its inhabitants all benefits available” under federal unemployment programs.

Reynolds is one of 26 governors, primarily Republicans, who have adopted similar measures ahead of the federal aid program’s expiration on Sept. 6.

On behalf of affected unemployed workers, lawsuits have been filed in roughly half of those states, including Ohio, Texas, and Florida. They’ve had varying degrees of success, and several are still in court.

The three named plaintiffs in the Iowa case believe that the class might comprise anywhere from 30,000 to 55,000 people who have been denied “life-sustaining benefits” for which they should be qualified.

Claimants receiving the $300 weekly bonus, as well as independent contractors and self-employed individuals who were unable to work owing to COVID-19, were entitled for unemployment benefits after exhausting their 26 weeks of state payments.

According to a statement from Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend, the programs were paying out over $33 million per week until she recommended discontinuing them in May.

