Workers in Georgia hospitals are required to get vaccinated, and the state is preparing for an increase in the Delta Variant.

As the state prepares for the emergence of the more dangerous Delta strain of the coronavirus, two health-care providers in Georgia are forcing all employees to get immunized against COVID-19.

According to WAGA-TV in Atlanta, Piedmont Healthcare said earlier this week that all of its leadership, doctors, providers, and new staff will be required to be vaccinated beginning September 1, with “a few unusual exceptions.”

In Georgia, the Atlanta-based company operates 11 hospitals and 34 urgent care locations.

“As evidenced by studies we did, immunization is a primary factor in patients and team members feeling safe inside a health care setting,” Piedmont Healthcare stated in a statement. “Moreover, it is consistent with our colleagues at other prominent health institutions around the country.”

Piedmont has joined St. Mary’s Health Care System in requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees. The rule will apply to all three hospitals, as well as medical staff offices, outpatient facilities, and retirement communities: St. Mary’s Health Care System in Athens, St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia, and St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro.

St. Mary’s claimed it was its “holy obligation to protect all individuals we serve by ensuring our providers and colleagues have the maximum possible protection against COVID-19 before the advent of cold weather,” according to Atlanta’s WXIA-TV.

“We’re aware that some of our coworkers are concerned about the immunization. Town halls, team huddles, and other interactive communications are being used to reach out to all employees to answer their questions and address their issues, according to the group. “We want them to know the vaccine is safe and effective, and that they are valued,” says the researcher.

In Georgia, new illnesses and hospital visits are on the rise. On Tuesday, the state’s health department reported 725 new instances of the virus, 109 new hospitalizations, and 19 new deaths. The seven-day average of new cases was 743 on June 25, up from 365 the day before.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, only 39 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. A slightly higher percentage of Georgians (44%) have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Delta strain of the virus was first discovered in Georgia in May and now accounts for just over 12% of all cases in the state.

Dr. Cherie. This is a condensed version of the information.